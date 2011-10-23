Police arrest 11 Occupy Cincinnati protesters

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say 11 Occupy Cincinnati protesters were arrested early Sunday after refusing to leave a downtown square.

Capt. Doug Wiesman told The Associated Press Sunday morning that the 11 remained in Fountain Square after the 3 a.m. closing time.

Occupy Cincinnati spokeswoman Kristin Brand says demonstrators greeted the released protesters at the justice center Sunday afternoon. She says the occupiers are deciding whether to risk arrest again Sunday night.

Sunday's action came after 23 protesters camping after closing hours at nearby Piatt Park were arrested last week.

Brand calls the spate of recent arrests an escalation by police.

Cincinnati police said nobody was available to comment Sunday afternoon.

The protesters are part of the Occupy Wall Street movement against what they say is too much corporate influence in government.

