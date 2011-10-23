Ohio dentist offers to buy back Halloween candy

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio dentist is offering to buy kids' trick-or-treating booty this Halloween, and he's even throwing in a toothbrush to sweeten the deal.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that dentist Craig Callen and his associates are offering kids $1 per pound of candy they bring in, with a 5-pound limit per child. The dentists are also holding a drawing for two children's bikes.

Callen says brushing teeth and visiting a dentist are good preventive measures, but doing away with excess sweets would give teeth a healthy boost.

Callen says candy can lead to hyperactivity and weight gain and can be especially damaging to children's braces.

