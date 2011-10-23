Many Ohio schools opting out of weight law

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio law requiring schools to measure a child's height and weight isn't seeing much participation by districts statewide.

The Sandusky Register reports that 687 school districts out of about 1,800 have opted out of measuring their students, including charter schools and some private ones.

The law approved last June requires schools to take the measurements to calculate students' body mass index, which is a snapshop of a person's body fat. The results will be collected by the state Health Department and mailed to parents so they can see how their kids stack up.

School officials say that approach to combating childhood obesity is questionable and the screenings are another unfunded mandate that should be left to family physicians.

