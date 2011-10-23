Fremont woman fighting for life after accident in Ballville Twp

BALLVILLE TWP, OH (WTOL) - Police are investigating an accident in Sandusky County that left a Fremont woman fighting for her life.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m., Saturday in Ballville Township.

Investigators say Brittany Hull, 21, of Fremont, was walking on Tiffin Road near the Haunted Hydro when Alexander Veleba, 16, also of Fremont, struck her.

Veleba left the scene, but returned around 15 minutes later.

Hull was taken by life flight from Fremont Memorial Hospital to Mercy Saint V's with life-threatening injuries.

Veleba was not injured.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

