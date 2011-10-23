Man wanted for murder in OH commits suicide in MI

LUNA PIER, MI (WTOL) - A man wanted for murder in Ohio is dead after committing suicide in Michigan.

Central Dispatch in Monroe County received a call around 8:40PM, Saturday night from Butler County Sheriffs Office. They confirmed they were looking for a suspect who killed a man earlier in the day and received information that he was possibly in the Luna Pier area.

Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Luna Pier Police Department searched the area.

Detectives located the suspect's vehicle at a Motel 8 and determined he was in a room on the first floor.

Officers surrounded the building after a gunshot was heard inside the suspects motel room.

Upon entering the hotel room, it was determined the suspect had taken his own life.

