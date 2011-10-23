Two suspicious overnight fires under investigation

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two overnight fires are now under investigation after both are considered suspicious.

The first fire occurred around 12 a.m., Sunday on the 1000 block of Saint Johns Street in north Toledo.

Firefighters say that two adults and three kids lived in the home. Someone in the home smelled smoke and the family managed to escape the home safely.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading past the upstairs of the home.

The second fired occurred around 1 a.m., Sunday on the 1800 block of Marlow Street in west Toledo.

Investigators say the home is vacant.

Both fires are considered suspicious.

If anyone knows anything about either fires, call CrimeStoppers, at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

