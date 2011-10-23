Lake Township garage fire sends 1 to hospital

LAKE TWP, OH (WTOL) - A garage fire sent one person to the hospital in Lake Township.

Fire crews were called to the home on Clover Lane near East Broadway Street and State Route 795 around 6 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators say the family were cooking with a deep fryer in the garage, when grease boiled over and caught the garage on fire.

One homeowner was burned in the face and was taken to mercy saint v's for treatment.

Investigators say the garage and two vehicles inside are total losses.

