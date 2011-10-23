Police arrest 11 Occupy Cincinnati protesters

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say 11 Occupy Cincinnati protesters were arrested early Sunday after refusing to leave a downtown square.

Capt. Doug Wiesman tells The Associated Press that the 11 remained in Fountain Square after the 3 a.m. closing time.

He says they were "straightforward arrests; no problems." Each was charged with criminal trespass and taken to jail at Hamilton County Justice Center.

Protester Aaron Roco tells the AP that about 30 other protesters who remained on a sidewalk just outside the square during the police action weren't arrested.

The protesters are part of the Occupy Wall Street movement against corporate greed that has been spreading around the country.

Sunday's action came after 23 protesters camping after closing hours at nearby Piatt Park were arrested last week.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

