Local exotic animal owner worried about future state regulations

STONY RIDGE, OH (WTOL) - Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered temporary measures to crack down on private ownership of exotic wild animals while tougher laws are drafted this fall.

The move comes after dozens of lions, tigers and bears were shot to death in Zanesville after their owner freed them Tuesday, then killed himself.

"There's absolutely no reason to do this because he's effected every big cat owner in Ohio because of what some idiot did" says Kenny Hetrick, owner of Tiger Ridge Exotics in Stony Ridge.

Gov. Kasich's emergency order says the state will work with health departments and humane societies to enforce existing laws.

Mr. Hetrick says he's already regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worried one irresponsible animal owner has ruined the image of legitimate owners like himself.

"I just hope they re-evaluate this thing they're doing and figure out that innocent people shouldn't have to be punished for what this guy did."

But John Dinon, Executive Director of The Toledo Area Humane Society, says Kasich did the right thing.

"The emergency order is just a stop gap. What really matters is what happens in the legislature and what we need is a ban on private ownership of these dangerous, exotic animals."

Mr. Dinon says owners like Mr. Hetrick should be grandfathered into any state law.

But as the animals die off, they shouldn't be replaced.

"My experience with private owners of exotic animals is it's like keeping a loaded gun in a roomful of kids."

Gov. Kasich has established a working group to propose a legislative solution.

There should be something in writing by the end of next month.

