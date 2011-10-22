Ravaged Lake Twp. parks benefit from "Tornado" auction

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - They didn't call it a fire sale but rather a tornado sale.

Items salvaged from the destroyed Lake Township Administration Building from the June 2010 tornado were auctioned off.

There was nothing wrong with the computer monitors, stoves, oak doors and office furniture up for bid.

They were just not usable in the new administration building.

Proceeds will benefit the non-profit group 'Friends of the Lake Township Parks', parks which took a beating from the twister.

They'll buy new playground equipment, bleachers, soccer nets and trees.

"Items like that the parks need. That way we don't have to go into the park fund because we don't have any levies out there," said Township Parks and Buildings Director Ron Hanely.

But some in Lake Township have questioned why the money raised from the auction wasn't going back into the general fund.

"We settled up with the insurance company on the contents of the building and the insurance company donated everything that was in the building to our parks committee," said trustee Ron Sims.

And there were bargains to be found.

Mark Spetz bought enough stuff to start filling up the back of his truck, including chairs and a fax machine.

"It's a good organization. I live in Toledo. Doesn't matter where it's at. Got to help them out," said Mr. Spetz.

