One man injured in Lake Township fire

Lake Township, OH (WTOL) - One man was burned in a garage fire just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening in Lake Township.

The fire started in a garage on Clover Lane near East Broadway and State Route 795.

The fire is out now however, we are told by our photographer on scene that one man was taken to Mercy Saint Vincent Hospital with burns on his face after he tried to put the fire out.

Our photographer tells us that the fire was caused by grease. The man was cooking dinner at the time.

