Body found at Island Park in Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI (WTOL) - A male body was found in the river at Island Park in Adrian, MI just after noon Saturday.

According to a report by Adrian Police, a park patron was walking in a wooded area when he spotted the body partially submerged in the river.

The patron called Lenawee Police who dispatched fire and dispatch personnel to the scene and removed the body from the river.

Police are handling this as a homicide until the cause of death and circumstances can be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

If you know any information about this investigation contact Adrian Police at (517) 264-4808.

Stay with WTOL News 11 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

