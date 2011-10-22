Indiana identical twins give birth on same day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Two identical twins in Indiana now have another birthday in common: They delivered babies on the same day at the same hospital.

The Herald-Times reports (http://bit.ly/nuLCch) 21-year-old Jessica and Jennifer Patterson gave birth Wednesday at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital.

Jennifer Patterson gave birth first to a girl, Adalynn Rose Patterson, who was born with a collapsed lung but is now doing fine.

Eight and half hours later, Jessica Patterson gave birth to a boy, Mason Douglas Patterson, by cesarean section.

Jennifer Patterson calls the same-day births "kind of cool." Both women live in the tiny Lawrence County town of Judah.

Hospital spokeswoman Amanda Roach says no one can recall the last time identical twins delivered babies at the hospital on the same day.

