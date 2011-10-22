Ohio sheriff's deputies seize 2 alligators

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) - Sheriff's deputies responding to a bogus home invasion call discovered two small alligators in a northern Ohio home.

The Mansfield News Journal reports (http://bit.ly/ruPAHZ ) that two 2- to 3-foot alligators, with their snouts taped shut to prevent bites, were taken to the Richland County Humane Society late on Friday after a sheriff's call.

Deputy Donald Zehner tells the newspaper that the sheriff's department got a call about an alleged home invasion, which turned out to be a man playing a prank on his girlfriend.

When they arrived at the House, they found the two alligators, which the man said were acquired from somebody who planned on releasing them in a nearby reservoir.

The county Humane Society will contact the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to find the alligators a reputable home.

Information from: News Journal, http://www.mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.