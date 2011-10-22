Body found at Ohio college football stadium

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say the body of someone who apparently committed suicide was found at a college football stadium in Ohio, hours before a game was to kick off.

Gregg Bach, a spokesman for the University of Akron football team, says the body was discovered Saturday morning and that university police have concluded their investigation. He didn't say where in the stadium the body was found or who found it.

University spokeswoman Laura Massey says police have told her the death appears to be a suicide. She gave no further details.

University police did not immediately return phone calls.

Akron is to play Ohio at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. Bach says the game will be played as scheduled.

