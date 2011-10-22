Ohio House approves bill on minors' abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has approved a bill that adds new requirements for judges considering whether a minor can be allowed to have an abortion without her parents approval.

Under the bill passed Friday, a judge considering whether to let a girl bypass the state's parental consent requirement would have to ask if she understands the physical and emotional impacts of having an abortion. The judge also would be required to ask the girl if she was coached on how to answer such questions.

The bill passed the Senate in September and now heads to Gov. John Kasich's desk.

