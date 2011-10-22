Man believed to be on the run after roll-over accident

ASH TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) - A man is believed to be on the run after being involved in a roll-over accident in Monroe County.

Investigators believe Joseph Adkins, 36, was driving a 2005 gray 500 four door vehicle was headed south on Interstate-275 in Ash Township around 8:30, Friday night.

The car ran into a guardrail and flipped over into a ditch. However, Adkins was gone by the time emergency crews arrived.

If anyone has any information on Adkins' where abouts, call Michigan State Police, at 734-242-3500.

