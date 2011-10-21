Iraq War veteran reacts to withdrawal of US forces from Iraq

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - The withdrawal of American troops from Iraq marks a major milestone in a war that started in 2003 and resulted in the removal of Saddam Hussein from power.

Tim Plowman of Perrysburg joined the Marine Corps after the 9/11 attacks.

He spent 7 months as an infantryman in Iraq in 2007.

Tim has a photo album showing the highs and lows of life on the battlefield.

"Iraq is a secure, safe place where militarily, we achieved our objectives and as this war is ending, great bring troops home. Mission accomplished," said Mr. Plowman.

4400 troops died and at least 30,000 were wounded.

It's a high price to pay but Mr. Plowman believes it was worth it to keep the United States safe.

"A lot of times the people we were fighting were foreign terrorist fighters that funneled in. They attacked us instead of working on domestic terrorist operations to attack our country," said Mr. Plowman.

When Mr. Plowman returned home, he says he had a difficult time adjusting to civilian life.

He never had artistic skills but took up painting, focusing on the scenes of war.

"Painting allows you to express yourself in ways sometimes words cannot. I really find a sense of therapy in it. I really enjoy it," he said.

Today Mr. Plowman is attending Bowling Green State University on the GI Bill.

He's studying psychology and someday hopes to work with military veterans unable to cope with the memories of war.

"For me personally, I might of had some goals and ideals going into it but left caring only for my brothers in arms," said Plowman.

Mr. Plowman is also president of the BGSU Student Veterans Club.

On Tuesday November 8, the Falcons play Northern Illinois.

It's being called 'The Veterans Appreciation Football Game.'

There will be a tailgate party in a tent for all veterans to attend.

Veterans can also pick-up discounted tickets.

