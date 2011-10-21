UT and ProMedica partner to create simulation center

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The University of Toledo and ProMedica announced a new partnership Friday which will offer students in the health care field a new opportunity.

A new, state-of-the-art facility will allow students to create virtual images of the human body. "Health care education demands more inter-professional education, documentation of quality outcomes and the ability to not only compete for the best and the brightest students, but to retain them as physicians and nurses and pharmacists and other health care professionals in our community," Said UT Chancellor Dr. Jeffery Gold.

The new facility is expected to open next year on UT's Health Science Campus.

