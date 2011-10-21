Forensic Scientist testifies in Bowman re-trial

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification Forensic Scientist Julie Cox testified Friday in the fifth day of the re-trial of Robert Bowman. Bowman is accused of killing 14 year-old Eileen Adams in 1967. A mistrial was declared in the first case after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Cox testified that she examined Adams' skirt, finding three stains believed to contain biological fluids. "From one of the stains from the skirt I did obtain a very limited genetic profile, however it was insufficient to perform any kind of comparison to get reference samples from Eileen or Mr. Bowman," said Cox. "I would summarize there's insufficient DNA present in the particular stain that I identified or the DNA is heavily degraded and unable to get a genetic profile from it."

Judge Gene Zmuda also ruled Friday to allow video of Bowman's 2008 arrest for the murder to be played in court.



