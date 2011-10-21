New Police Chief confirms plan to mount 75 cameras around Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - On the day he was sworn in as Toledo's new Police Chief, Derrick Diggs confirmed the department is working on a plan to mount up to 75 cameras around the city to monitor crime.

The system is based on a network of 300 cameras in Memphis Tennessee, which officers monitor 24 hours a day. While Diggs says Toledo wouldn't have the money to pay for staff to watch the cameras at all times, some cameras would be recording all the time. "We have very limited resources. We have very limited staffing. We have to find ways to work smarter as well as harder. And technology, I believe, is the way to go," said Diggs.

While most Toledo residents agree the plan might keep them safer, they have some concerns about their privacy. "The concern is how is the footage that is not of crime in action going to be used," said Eric Pfeffinger.

"I know the government isn't going to use it what they're supposed to be using it for. I'm saying no," said Trina Allen.

Diggs says he anticipates concerns, and says that's something the department will have to deal with. TPD plans to start building its camera network in the next few months with money from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

