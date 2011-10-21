Ohio House to vote on measure to split state’s primary elections

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Ohio's primary elections could be seeing a big change in 2012.

"We're used to having a primary election and then special elections that come up afterwards. People are used to seeing that," said Ben Roberts, the director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

However, one primary election may turn into two. In March, Ohioans would vote for the U.S. Senate, state legislators and local officials. Citizens would cast their vote for the president and U.S. House in June.

"This isn't something that's incredibly common, and would and could lead to voter confusion," Roberts said.

Roberts said he worries the change could bring less voters out to the polls. "People are going to come out in March, think that they already voted in the primary, think that June might be a special [election] and not come back to vote."

In addition, an extra election will cost money. The Ohio Legislative Service Commission, a non-partisan agency, estimated a second primary election will cost the state an extra $15 million. Roberts said it will cost Lucas County half a million.

The change will also remove Ohio from the "Super Tuesday" primary elections.

Republican Mark Wagoner and Democrat Edna Brown both commented on the primary changes. Neither seemed thrilled about two elections.

State legislators argue the change is necessary because of the disagreement over the new congressional district map. Many Democrats complained the map has been redrawn unfairly and are looking to place a referendum on the new congressional districts. However, the election of the president and U.S. House of Representatives depend on a finalized map.

Brown said most Democrats wanted to hold one, later primary election to accommodate the map complications. Wagoner said Republicans did not want to delay other races that are not dependent on the map.

Regardless of the final decision, Roberts said the board of elections will do their job.

"Obviously the staff and the office here is geared up, and we can produce this. It won't be a problem for us at all, but it is a lot of extra work for us and the public."

The Ohio Senate has already approved the bill for two primary elections. The Ohio House of Representatives has yet to vote.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.