Video of fight at Whitmer High School posted online

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The parents of a Whitmer High School freshman want improvements in school security, after their son was involved in a fight with another student, and video of the fight was posted online.

The victim's parents, who wanted to remain anonymous, said their son was blind-sided Tuesday morning on his way to the cafeteria.

"From behind, this kid picked him up, threw in, just took him and whipped him to the ground, and just started punching him in the face," said the mother. "My son just laid there, in shock. The kid was screaming things at him."

According to a Toledo Police Department crime report, the Whitmer student who started the fight was taken arrested and charged with assault. He was also suspended for five days.

The victim's mother said she was shocked when she learned the fight was posted online to YouTube.

"When I found out it was on you tube and I seen it, I can't believe that kids even do that. Like how can you just sit there, and videotape that?" said the mother.

Childhood behavioral experts report more fights are being captured with cell phone video and posted online. Experts said it makes the recovery process more difficult for the victim.

"It takes it to a deeper level, takes it to a more intense level," said Eric Young, Clinical Manager of Early Childhood Services with Harbor.

"To actually have it recorded and uploaded... the exposure is to many more people. And it just leaves so many more many opportunities for somebody else to comment," said Young.

The victim in the fight at Whitmer High School was hurt, but was able to walk away from the fight with the help of friends. The victim's mother said fights are common at the school, and commonly posted online.

"This kid was 330 pounds and 6'4. My son is maybe 115, 120, and 5'4. I'm lucky my kid ain't dead."

Whitmer's Superintendent decline WTOL 11's request for an interview Friday.

