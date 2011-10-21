Don’t Waste Your Money: Mortgage audits

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A few years ago, home owners were receiving offers to refinance their mortgage on a regular basis. Since the housing meltdown, those offers have slowed, but homeowners are seeing a new trend; offers for mortgage audits.

Companies offer mortgage audits, and claim to be able to get home owners money back. However, the National Consumer Law Center says mortgage audits are "a waste of time in most cases".

That's because even if the audit finds an error, the homeowner still needs to hire a lawyer and go to court, which can be costly. On top of that, mortgage audit firms charge around $250 for an audit.

