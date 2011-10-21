School busses safer without seat belts

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It may seem counterintuitive, but officials say school busses are actually safer without seat belts for students.

"The way the school busses are designed, they're designed to take an impact and compartmentalize the students, so all the seats are high back, they're padded," said TPS Transportation Director Brad Aemisegger. Experts say the force of a child being restrained by a seat belt during an accident is greater than the force of hitting the padded seat in front of them.

School busses are among the safest forms of transportation, accounting for less than one percent of school transportation accidents.

Officials say because busses are so safe, the cost of installing safety belts in school busses outweighs the benefits. It would cost between $5,000 and $8,000 per bus to add safety belts. "Requiring seat belts may force school districts to reduce bus service and lead more students to walking or riding in cars, both of which are more dangerous than riding a bus," said Aemisegger.

