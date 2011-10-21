Badgers, Spartans set for physical showdown

By NOAH TRISTER - AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State beat Wisconsin last October, handing the Badgers their only loss of the regular season. When the two teams finished tied with Ohio State for the Big Ten title, the Spartans were left out of the BCS picture. Instead, Wisconsin won the tiebreaker and went to the Rose Bowl despite its head-to-head defeat against Michigan State.

A year later, 15th-ranked Michigan State won't have to worry much about this game being overlooked. The Spartans and fourth-ranked Badgers are 2 of only three teams with unbeaten Big Ten records, and they'll play Saturday night in what could be a preview of the conference's first title game later this year.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.