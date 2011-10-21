Documents: Ohio exotics farm barely secured cages

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and ANN SANNER - Associated Press

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Newly released documents show multiple complaints that an Ohio exotic animal owner starved cattle at one farm and kept wild animals in barely secured cages at another property.

Authorities and animal experts went to Terry Thompson's property near Zanesville three years ago and found some cages weren't padlocked and were held together with plastic ties.

They also thought the fences were low enough to allow the animals to get out.

Authorities also questioned Thompson and his wife about animal bodies found in a ravine they called the "dead hole."

Thompson's wife, Marian, tells a detective in one 2005 sheriff's report released Friday she was trying to put a stop to her husband bringing in so many animals.

Terry Thompson freed dozens of animals including lions, bears and tigers Tuesday, then committed suicide.

