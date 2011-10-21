Sylvania Twp. police ask for help identifying man in video

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Police in Sylvania Township are asking for the public's help to identify a man seen in a video at the time of a west Toledo burglary.

The home that was burglarized is in the 4500 block of Laskey Road.

Police want to speak with the man who has not been named as a suspect. In the video, the man is seen walking across a front yard and then back again to the neighbor's yard.

Anyone with information on the person in the video or on the burglary is asked to call the Sylvania Township Police Department at 419-882-2055.

