New Toledo Police Chief sworn in

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Derrick Diggs says he's both honored and humbled to become Toledo's next Police Chief, "When I joined the police department back in 1977, for the pure fact I just wanted to be a cop".

A graduate of DeVilbiss High School, Diggs says Toledo is the only place he wanted to serve and protect, "This is where I was born, this is where I was raised. If I'm going to be doing something as far as trying to make a difference, I wanted to make a difference here".

Diggs says steps are being taken to address the concern about low police staffing, as 6 officers will soon hit the streets through an accelerated academy program, "these individuals have had prior law enforcement experience. They're all prior certified".

The chief says his plan is to be more aggressive on staffing, "We have another class starting November 15 with 44 officers. Before that class graduates, select and hire another recruit class of somewhere around 50 officers into the police academy before this other class graduates". In all, he'd like to hire between 160-180 new officers over the next two years, provided the city can afford it, "of course the determining factor is going to be the budget. Those may be my plans but the budget has to be able to sustain it".

Diggs says the manpower issue has created some morale issues, which he's also ready to take on, "it's my job to make sure we work through those things and do the things we have to do to protect the citizens of this community".

As far as working for his boss and good friend, Mayor Mike Bell, Diggs says that will allow him to be very candid when it comes to talking about issues to make Toledo safer.

