That's a hot dog -- Sign catches fire at Rudy's

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Investigators say it was likely an electrical problem that caused a fire at Rudy's hot dog in west Toledo.

Firefighters were called out around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They say the fire started behind a sign on the building that was put in place only four months ago.

Crews had to bust through the front doors to make sure the fire didn't spread inside the restaurant. The inside is limited to smoke damage. The early damage estimate is between $10,000 and $15,000.

The restaurant will be open on Friday. The Lucas County Health Department inspected it to make sure the establishment was safe to serve food.



Rudy's is a Toledo landmark and the place where President Obama grabbed a hot dog on his last visit to the Glass City.



