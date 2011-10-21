Tiffin police raise enough funds for K-9 officer's cancer treatment

TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) - Tommy, the K-9 officer in Tiffin, will now receive his cancer treatment thanks to public donations.

Officer Jake DiMontay, Tommy's partner, launched the drive and says they have exceeded their $5,000 goal.



The dog, who has taken part in high-level arrests, will now begin chemotherapy.



Any money that is left will be used for the care of other K-9 officers.



