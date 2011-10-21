Iraq war vet gets 27 years for shooting at Oregon, OH police

Jeff Belew of Oregon was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in prison for shooting at police officers.

His lawyer had argued Belew was a Marine who served in Iraq and that he turned heavily to alcohol upon returning home.



In April, police responded to a fight between an intoxicated Belew and his brother. It was at the Piccadilly East Apartment Complex on Pickle Road. During that disturbance, Belew started shooting at officers and was eventually injured when one of the officers fired back.



The entire incident was captured on an officer's dashboard camera.

