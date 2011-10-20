Sylvania teachers protest Issue 2

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - Teachers from the Sylvania Education Association chanted their opposition to State Issue 2 on Thursday night to rush hour drivers.

Nearly 100 of them stood at five intersections in what was called Stand Up for Sylvania.

Issue 2 is a referendum on Senate Bill 5 which would significantly reduce public employee union bargaining rights. It appears on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Teachers claim passage would effect their ability to bargain for class size, the number of special needs kids in each classroom and emergency removal of troubled students.

"We work really well with our management, the administrators and school board and we want to keep that strong line of collaboration. Issue 2 hurts our ability to do that," teacher Dan Greenberg said.

Teachers emphasize the fight against Issue 2 isn't about cost increases in their benefits--it's about the kids in their classrooms.

"My concern is that this will damage the integrity of the school and will hurt our performance and quality of education. I do believe that," teacher Perry Lefevre said.

Horns honk in support of the teachers.

But one driver stops, rolls down his window and begins arguing with them about social security.

Mr. Lefevre responded, "Look at the law. We do not get social security. We never get social security."

Teachers say it's worth standing in the pouring rain to raise awareness about Issue 2 with drivers.

"Somehow, the public has to get the idea that we have to do what's best for the kids," teacher Sarah Gladieux said.

