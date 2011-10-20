Village of Portage worried about going the way of the dodo

PORTAGE, OH (WTOL) - The village of Portage, located in Wood County, just south of Bowling Green is worried it might not be around much longer due to a new state law.

Portage is in the red more than $100,000, in fiscal emergency since 2009.

Under a new law the state of Ohio could dissolve the village.

The law, passed three weeks ago, lets the Ohio Attorney General file suit to dissolve a municipality if it:

Has less than 5,000 residents.

Has been under fiscal emergency for four years.

If its financial plan is not expected to remove it from fiscal emergency.

Mayor Mark Wolford says the village has cut salaries and trimmed hours for village workers.

But that may not be enough to keep it from disappearing.

"They have the right to do that to us without our say so. I mean, they can just come in and do it," Wolford said.

To some, it's a blip on Route 25, home to about 500. Founded in 1834, it could be gone by 2013.

"The state's struggling with budgets and things, too, and the fewer towns and municipalities they have to divide things out into, the better for them," Wolford explained.

If dissolved, services would be split between neighboring towns and come from farther away.

"So it would divide the town and you would lose some of that community," Wolford said.

He adds that the village is on track to keep that from happening, but it's critical that an income tax levy and roads levy pass in November.

"This is a good village and I really think we need support to keep it going," Wolford said.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.