American-Libyan living in Toledo reacts to Gadhafi death

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – After the death of Moammar Gadhafi Thursday, a Toledo man of Libyan decent says he can hardly describe how he feels after hearing Gadhafi's 42 year reign of terror is finally over.

"The reaction is I'm speechless," said Hammuda. "I can't describe. No words to describe the feeling."

He believes Libya will transition into a Democratic form of government, saying he feels that the greatest change occurs on the edge of chaos.

"I can wear green with pride like I used to, one of my favorite colors," Hammuda stated, referring to how Gadhafi had changed the color of the Libyan flag to green when he took power. "Then kind of a tense spirit but it's back to being my favorite color again."

Ahmad says he hopes to return to Libya someday soon while wearing his favorite color.

