Forensic Anthropologist testifies in Bowman trial

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Forensic Anthropologist testified Thursday in the re-trial of Robert Bowman. Bowman is accused of killing 14 year-old Eileen Adams in 1967. A mistrial was declared after the jury could not reach a verdict in the first case.

Jurors saw graphic pictures and Adams' fractured skull as Forensic Anthropologist Julie Saul explained how the skull was fractured. "Blunt force trauma impacted the skull in this region, a minimum of once. I can't be positive how many, especially not knowing what instrument was involved," said Saul.

Two crime scene investigators also testified Thursday, introducing DNA evidence in the case. Prosecutors say the DNA links Bowman to evidence collected from Eileen's body.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Related Stories:

Lead investigator testifies in Bowman re-trial

Ex-wife, Florida cop testify in day two of Bowman re-trial

Testimony begins in Toledo retrial in 1967 killing

Jury selection begins in re-trial of Robert Bowman

Mutilated dolls presented in Robert Bowman trial