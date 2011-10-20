U.S. Mexico delivery pilot program to begin Friday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Drivers may be seeing something new on roadways, trucks with Mexican license plates. Direct delivery of goods and products between U.S. and Mexico was part of the 1994 NAFTA agreement, and now has some traction through a pilot program beginning on Friday.

Designated firms will be allowed to operate in this country, under supervision from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Ed Nagle with Nagle Trucking says his main concern is compliance with safety regulations, "Right now the enforcement is such a high priority for the federal government. I don't think there's going to be much of a difference," said Nagle.

The main concern for David Paetz with Tri-State Expedited Service is also highway safety, "If trucks come in from Mexico as long as they can pass the same standards as a U.S. carrier as far as safety, driver requirements are the same then I have no problem with them running down the road," said Paetz.

Mexican haulers will be prohibited from domestic point-to-point deliveries, transporting hazardous materials and passengers, and operating without monitoring devices. Both Nagle and Paetz say they don't expect this will create any competition for local companies. "Just like the Canadian truckers, they can't pick up in the U.S. and deliver in the U.S., it has to be cross border transaction," said Nagle. "I really don't think competition is going to be an issue, not here. If we were in Houston or San Antonio I might have a different perspective," said Paetz.

For more information, visit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website: http://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/intl-programs/trucking/Trucking-Program.aspx