New Chrysler deal being voted upon

Toledo, OH (WTOL) – A new contract deal between Chrysler and the UAW is being voted upon by unionized workers for the automaker.

The United Auto Workers represent about 26,000 employees at 48 Chrysler facilities and they are urging everyone for a "yes" vote.

Union President Bob King is backing the deal, pointing to Chrysler emerging from bankruptcy, paying off its federal loans, and committing $4.5 billion towards building upgraded vehicles and components by 2015.

The deal increases pay for new hires, returns the tuition assistance program, offers bonuses for ratification, and $1,000 annual bonuses for performance and quality.

The company has already said no decision about the proposed Toledo assembly expansion will be made until the Union contract is settled, which is expected to wrap up next week.