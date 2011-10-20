ACLU accuses FBI of racial profiling

NEW YORK (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union has accused the FBI of targeting innocent Americans for investigation based on widespread stereotyping in ethnic communities.

The ACLU on Thursday released documents that it said show the FBI used false stereotypes as a basis to collect demographic data. The group says the information is used to map where people from those communities live.

It said the documents show the FBI crossed the line in its assessment of Arab Americans in Michigan, blacks in Georgia, Chinese and Russian-Americans in California, and large groups of Hispanic communities in Michigan.

The ACLU said the FBI was abusing wider latitude it got to investigate terrorism threats.

The FBI had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.