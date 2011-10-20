Michigan's 2 biggest utilities push rate increases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Detroit Edison customers will start seeing higher electric rates this month and Consumers Energy Co. customers are likely to see an electric rate increase later this year.

The Michigan Public Service Commission on Thursday authorized Detroit Edison to increase its electric rates by $174.9 million annually, raising customers' bills by 1.5% starting Oct. 29.

The utility had asked to increase rates by $443 million, or 4%, but the commission said that wasn't justified.

Consumers Energy wants to raise its electric rates by $195 million and is awaiting the commission's ruling. The commission must act by Dec. 8 or Consumers can implement the rate increase.

June data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency shows that Michigan electric customers already pay more than customers in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin.

