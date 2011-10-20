Interim OSU coach being paid $775,000 this year

By RUSTY MILLER - AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State is paying interim head coach Luke Fickell $775,000 for guiding the football program through a season of suspensions, NCAA investigations and looming penalties.

The university released the signed contract on Thursday.

The former defensive assistant was elevated to interim coach on May 30 after 10-year head coach Jim Tressel was pressured to resign in the wake of a cash & tattoos scandal that has dogged the program since last December.

Fickell's base salary is $400,000 and he is paid $200,000 for media obligations and $175,000 from Ohio State's agreement with Nike. Tressel made more than $3.5 million last year.

The Buckeyes (4-3, 1-2 Big Ten) are off this week before returning to action at home on Oct. 29 against fourth-ranked and unbeaten Wisconsin.

