Congressman urges hearings on college sports

By FREDERIC J. FROMMER - Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee wants hearings on antitrust and other issues surrounding college sports, including the recent series of conference realignments.

Michigan Rep. John Conyers tells the committee chairman, Texas Republican Lamar Smith, that recent developments in college sports have reached a "tipping point" that justifies congressional review.

Several major colleges have switched conferences, raising new questions about the role of money in college sports.

Conyers also wants to look into other issues. They include due process for athletes, the NCAA's use of athletes' images in video games without compensation, limitations of athletic scholarships, and the costs to players for injuries sustained during games.

Smith's office did not immediately return an email seeking comment to Conyers' letter.

