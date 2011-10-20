Police arrest 50 domestic violence suspects

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Law enforcement agencies from Lucas County and other Northwest Ohio communities announced Thursday that 50 domestic violence suspects had been arrested in the past 24 hours.

The arrests were part of the Lucas Count Sheriff's annual domestic violence sweep. Police said a new trend is developing; 17 of the 50 suspects arrested Thursday were women. "It's against boyfriend, husband, father of their children, tension in the family, maybe no money. But we did arrest 17 women last night, which is unusual. It's a high number," said Rodney Hartzell with the U.S. Marshall Service.

