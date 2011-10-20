Reports: Moammar Gadhafi killed in Libya

UPDATE: Get the latest updates to this story here.

SIRTE, LIBYA (WTOL) - Several news agencies including Arab news agencies are reporting Moammar Gadhaffi has been killed. However, other news agencies say the information is unconfirmed. Nonetheless, Libyans have taken to the streets to begin celebrating.



Neither the U.S. State Department nor the White House has yet made a statement about the incident.



International news agency Reuters is reporting Gadhafi was killed near his hometown of Sirte at dawn on Thursday.

Red more from Reuters.

CNN reports they have not been able to independently confirm the death with the U.S. or Libyan governments. However, they have spoken to several people in Libya, who all say they have heard Gadhafi is dead.



Read more from CNN.



We'll continue to follow this story and will post any new details as they become available.

