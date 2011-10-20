Sylvania teachers hit the streets Thursday to oppose Issue 2

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - Sylvania teachers are participating in an event Thursday called "Stand up Sylvania."

They'll stand at various Sylvania intersections with signs opposing Issue 2, the referendum on collective bargaining for public workers. They'll be urging residents to vote no on the issue.



The event takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on Issue 2, go to the Campaign 11 section of our website.



