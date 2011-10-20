Couple escapes Oregon, OH basement fire

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - An Oregon couple was able to escape a house fire early Thursday morning, but they say at least one pet died.

It happened in the 400 block of South Edward. The residents were home just before 1 a.m. when investigators say a fire began in the basement.

One pet died in the blaze and two cats are unaccounted for Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





