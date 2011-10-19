Toledo Zoo outlines multi-layered plan if animals were to escape

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Zoo has been following the events in Zanesville regarding exotic animals getting loose at the Muskingum County Animal Farm. The zoo's Executive Director, Dr. Anne Baker, has offered any and all help to the Columbus Zoo, which is assisting in the aftermath.

The Toledo Zoo, in south Toledo, is a neighborhood zoo with some residents living literally right across the street.

Julie Bock, who live just one block away, says "I would definitely lock myself in the house and call 911. That's what I would do!" if animals ever got out.

Marketing Director Andi Norman says no dangerous animals have escaped in the 11 years she has been here. She says there is a multi-level plan in place just in case.

And while she believes the chances are slim, they have an interesting way of training for it.

"We don't let any animals out, but we have staff that know the behaviors of different species that act as the animal," Norman explained. "So if it is an animal that would run and hide or if it is an animal that would try to dart, the employees at the zoo know that."

If it happened, gates would be locked and people would be directed inside buildings.

A dangerous response team that is always in the zoo would be armed with tranquilizer guns and deadly weapons.

"But if human safety is a concern, then it's definitely a shot," Norman said.

If an animal gets past all zoo barriers and into the neighborhood, Toledo police would be called in.

Norman says the zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which requires strict safety procedures.

