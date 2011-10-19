Anti-nuclear activists call for Davis-Besse to close

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A little more than a week after engineers found a 30 foot-long crack at the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, some are saying the plant should close.

About ten anti-nuclear activists gathered outside the Toledo Edison building in downtown Toledo Wednesday to call for closure of the 34-year old facility. FirstEnergy has applied to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a 20-year renewal of the plant's operating license, currently set to expire in 2017. The activists said the crack is a reason the plant, which has a history of cracking and problems, should not be re-licensed.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions that need to be answered before the plant should even be considered to be allowed to restart," said Terry Lodge, an attorney representing several organizations appealing the Davis-Besse license renewal.

A team of concrete experts and Nuclear Regulatory Commission investigators remain at the plant trying to determine the severity of the crack and what caused it. The crack runs vertically along rebar in the concrete "shield" building that houses the reactor, and a FirstEnergy spokesperson said it is "barely visible." Workers replacing the Davis-Besse nuclear reactor head discovered the crack October 10. The plant remains offline during the reactor head replacement.

A crack in the containment building of the Crystal River nuclear plant in Florida, which is nearly the same age as Davis-Besse, has shut the plant down and cost more than $400 million.

Congressman Dennis Kucinich, a Cleveland Democrat who plans to run in the newly-formed 9th House District which contains Davis-Besse, voiced his concerns in a video statement posted on YouTube.

"It's not possible for FirstEnergy or the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to know of every crack that exists or may exist in the future," Kucinich said. "At what point does the reactor become too old to repair? At what point do we say the risks of operating this aging reactor are too great?"

Supporters cite the 700 jobs and $10 million in annual local taxes the plant creates.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Jennifer Young said the plant is safe and that calls to shut it down are unfounded. An inner-steel containment vessel remains intact.

"We will have a full understanding of the indication, its implications and actions we must take - if any - before the end of our scheduled outage," Young wrote in a statement.

The plant is scheduled to be back online by mid-November. Though the investigation into the crack has taken longer than expected, FirstEnergy says a report on the crack could come this week.

