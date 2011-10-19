Abortion foes to picket condoms themed fashion show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An anti-abortion group says it will picket a central Ohio fashion show featuring dresses made of condoms.

The Columbus Dispatch reports an anti-abortion group leader says the use of condoms in the show is an outrage to Ohio taxpayers. The show is a private fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Central Ohio, which receives some tax funding.

The executive director of Created Equal says members will picket the event Wednesday night at a Columbus theater. Mark Harrington says using condoms flaunts sexual promiscuity under the guise of safe sex.

Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Stephanie Tresso said Wednesday that the group has the right to picket. She says the event is intended to raise awareness of sexually transmitted diseases and help prevent them. The dresses are designed by area students.

