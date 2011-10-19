Detroit Zoo director fights relaxed animal regulations

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Zoo director Ron Kagan was headed to Lansing to argue against a proposed change in Michigan law he feels would relax regulations on keeping wild animals in the state.

He told the Detroit Free Press Wednesday that the regulations need to stay the same to protect the public and the animals' welfare. His planned trip came on a day when authorities were hunting down escaped exotic animals in Ohio.

Kagan says Michigan law currently requires new facilities to meet stringent standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The proposal also would allow accreditation by the Zoological Association of America, a group that says on its Web site that it's an advocacy group for privately operated facilities.

Kagan says ZAA's regulations are "not as rigorous."

